The strategy sets out a five-year plan, from 2026 to 2030, to develop the skills needed for the delivery of critical infrastructure projects, energy security and net zero ambitions across Great Britain. Shaped by insights from employers, training providers, asset owners, the government, trade unions and other industry bodies, the plan reflects the real needs and evolving priorities of the engineering construction industry (ECI). The ECI spans sectors that focus on the construction, maintenance and decommissioning of heavy industry, including oil and gas, nuclear, power generation, renewables, chemicals, water treatment, carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen. In its strategy, the ECITB pledges to support existing and emerging sectors in Scotland with a focus on attraction and retention of new entrants, bridging skills gaps and skills for energy transition. Lynda Armstrong OBE, Chair of the ECITB Board, said: “The engineering construction industry and its supply chain companies engineer, project manage and install much of the critical infrastructure required across Great Britain. “Our new strategy sets out how the ECITB will rise to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex and fast-changing external environment and deliver positive, long-term outcomes for our levy payers, the wider workforce and the country. “Our approach aligns with the UK Government’s mission-driven focus – particularly its goal to transition to clean power and stimulate sustainable economic growth in doing so. “Moving to a five-year strategy cycle reflects our determination to drive long-term outcomes through significant interventions that can deliver lasting impact.” The ECITB’s latest Labour Forecasting Tool (LFT) predictions state that the ECI workforce in Scotland could increase by 24% in the next five years, growing by 3,000 by 2030. Mechanical engineers, project managers and project engineers are among the roles most in demand. Published at the start of 2025, the ECITB’s Workforce Census Report revealed that 81% of ECI employers in Scotland are experiencing challenges hiring workers. It also highlighted that the share of workers over 60 in Scotland had increased from 8% to 16.2% since 2021. To deliver its strategy, the ECITB states it will craft approaches that meet the needs of employers in their local and sectoral markets. The plan will respond to the policy priorities of the devolved governments and will involve sub-regional plans where appropriate. Its priorities for Scotland include: Andrew Hockey, CEO of the ECITB, said: “Our mission to lead industry learning has never been more important than it is now. “Achieving the outcomes from this strategy will require collaboration and commitment well beyond the ECITB alone. “We will continue to support our employers through grant funding for mission-critical training. At the same time, we will build upon investments like our Regional Skills Hub funding to address systemic and structural challenges facing the engineering construction industry.” The ECITB strategy is the culmination of 12 months’ work and extensive consultation. This included ten strategy workshops hosted across England, Scotland and Wales throughout Spring 2025. The open workshops were supplemented by roundtables with specific audiences, including nuclear stakeholders, and an online survey. The feedback gathered through the consultation process is reflected in the final strategy. The ECITB will present further details of the new strategy along with levy proposals for the 2025 levy consensus at a series of Regional Forums throughout October. All levy paying employers are invited to participate in the formal consultation process on the Board’s levy proposals. Every three years, the ECITB is required by law to consult on levy rates for the following three-year period. The next consultation (levy consensus) will take place in October 2025. Find out more about the ECITB Leading Industry Learning Strategy 2026-2030