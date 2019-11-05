East Lothian business centre to rebrand after change of owner

Cockenzie Business Centre in East Lothian has changed hands and is to be renamed.

Allied Surveyors Scotland said the property, which extends to some 7,000 square feet, had been bought by East Lothian-based private investor Moscar LLP for an undisclosed sum, from Inshmore Properties.

The building, which dates back to 1865 and was originally Cockenzie School, is being renamed by the new owner as Cockenzie Business Hub.

The centre was due to be sold in London by the auction house Acuitus but a pre-auction deal was struck between the parties.

Iain Mercer, Allied Surveyors Scotland’s director of commercial agency, east, said: “We identified this building as having a number of active asset management opportunities. The area around this property is changing with nearby developments such as Blindwells, so there is bound to be an increase in demand for business space.”

Marketing for the vacant business suites has begun.

