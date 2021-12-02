East Kilbride's Hayward Tyler Fluid Handling acquires mixing specialist Transkem

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will see Transkem’s operations move to Hayward’s site in East Kilbride. Transkem’s managing director, Stuart Gibson, will head up the new combined operation under the Hayward Tyler Fluid Handling (HTFH) brand.

Founded in 1934, Transkem began life manufacturing ceramic pumps and mixers before concentrating on mixers from the late 1970s onwards. A founding member of the Fluid Mixing Process Group at Cranfield University, the firm played a key role in the development of the fluid mixing design guide, which remains the basis of mechanical mixer designs to this day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gibson said: “Transkem has built an excellent reputation over nearly 90 years in the industry, but taking the business onto the next level requires significant investment.

Hayward Tyler Fluid Handling is based in East Kilbride.

“In HTFH, backed by Avingtrans, I believe we have identified new owners who not only have the industry knowledge, experience and resources to take the business to the next level but who are also respectful of its heritage and the role it has played in both its key sectors and also the wider UK manufacturing landscape.”

Austen Adams of Avingtrans added: “Transkem is well known for designing and manufacturing specialist mixers for the pharmaceutical, petrochemical, food and beverage industries

“This fits neatly with HTFH’s expertise producing pumps and valves, as well as our in-house mixer testing capabilities. By consolidating the two businesses, we can expand our offer for new and existing customers around the world.”

A message from the Editor: