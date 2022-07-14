East Kilbride firm Dimensions invests in £500k warehouse after pandemic demand surge

Dimensions provides outsourced storage and order fulfilment as well as a variety of mailing and packaging services. It currently rents property in East Kilbride but has rapidly outgrown the space due to a fast-growing client base.

A new warehouse extending to some 27,000 square feet on the town’s Albion Way will be used in addition to the existing Glenburn Road facility to help the business meet increasing demand as turnover is expected to increase by more than 50 per cent in the next financial year.

The business has seen its number of employees more than double from 25 to 52 as a result and this figure is expected to double again within the next 12 months.

Dimensions has secured £522,500 from HSBC UK to help purchase the new warehouse.

Graeme Harrowell, director at Dimensions, said: “After a turbulent period during the pandemic, we’ve managed to create a solid foundation for the future of the business and the support from HSBC UK has been instrumental in this. The investment will enable us to significantly increase storage and distribution capacity for our clients, therefore helping us to increase turnover and profitability.”

Kevin McKenna, relationship manager at HSBC UK, added: “It’s brilliant to see a business emerging from the pandemic stronger than ever. With the number of new clients increasing so quickly, Dimensions has worked hard to seize opportunity in challenging circumstances.”