Dutch group Hendrik Veder hails rapid growth in Aberdeen

Steel wire rope manufacturer Hendrik Veder Group has hailed significant growth in its Aberdeen presence after investing heavily in its UK operations during the last 12 months.

The Netherlands-headquartered group said it had injected a seven-figure sum into its UK activity, with sites in Aberdeen and Sheffield and increasing their combined manufacturing capacity by more than 150 per cent.

Hendrik Veder Group’s Scottish base has benefited from the addition of 20 new recruits and relocation from a city-centre, office-only space to 25,000 square feet out-of-town premises in Bridge of Don, complete with large-scale manufacturing facilities.

It also reported a series of key contract wins alongside investment in stock and equipment.

Findlay Moir, Hendrik Veder Group UK managing director, said: “Since early 2018, we have gone to considerable lengths to ensure our long-term commitment to [the UK Continental Shelf], as we continue to focus upon a strengthened supply chain capability.”

International development director Harry MacLean added: “Our shareholders, Active Capital Company, have provided support at a time when continued investment in manufacturing operations is very welcome ahead of Brexit.

“This investment is testament to the confidence they have in our UK-based teams, and has resulted in the ability to synergise our UK provision with that of the wider group. The capability now exists to deliver a consistent range of combined products and services, economies of scale and additional technical support across Europe.”