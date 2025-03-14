Dunfermline-based education training provider announces partnership with educational resources supplier

Dunfermline-based Tree of Knowledge, a leading education and corporate training provider, has announced a new partnership with educational resources supplier Findel.

Tree of Knowledge provides a broad range of inspirational workshops, transformation leadership programmes, keynotes and conference hosting for all ages and sectors, including education.

The new partnership sees the training provider’s Treehouse eLearning resource join Findel’s incubator programme, which is run by the company’s education platform, EuHu.

Treehouse focuses on providing engaging, motivational, and thought-provoking content for schools, with resources to support wellbeing and critical thinking through fun, interactive tools.

New partnership - (from left) Tree of Knowledge's Alan Burton, Gavin Oattes and Dougie Clark

The programme is designed to foster resilience and curiosity, helping students develop key life skills. Content is easy to implement and supports both teacher-led and student-led activities.

As part of the partnership, Treehouse’s educational content is now accessible through the EuHu platform.

Commenting on the partnership, Tree of Knowledge managing director, Gavin Oattes, said: “We believe education should be an adventure, one that sparks curiosity, builds resilience, and fuels a lifelong love of learning.

“With Findel and EuHu we're making sure that every child, every teacher, and every classroom has access to resources that don’t just teach, but truly inspire.

“This is about more than education, it’s about lighting a fire that lasts a lifetime while championing mental health and wellbeing every step of the way. Because when young minds feel supported, the possibilities are endless.”

Pronounced ‘yoo-hoo’ and short for Educator Hub, EuHu is Findel’s free-to-use and subscription-based platform with all the content on the platform being created by teachers regarded as experts in their fields.

Findel chief executive Chris Mahady said: “We are committed to playing our part to ensure children and young people get the best possible experience whilst in education. This includes being a trusted partner to schools and teachers.

“This partnership with Tree of Knowledge and its Treehouse programme through EuHu is testament to this. It is a company that wants to inspire and help children prosper which makes it a natural fit for us.

“We welcome Tree of Knowledge to EuHu’s programme and look forward working with them to help make a difference in the lives of primary school children and shape a better future for all.”