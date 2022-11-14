A Dundonian fashion house is confident of doubling turnover to £500,000 in 2023 and gaining a foothold in the US, after securing a series of new clients and stockists, as it this year celebrates a decade in business.

Isolated Heroes says it has seen significant growth since originally starting out with a graduate collection and now on track to turn over £260,000 in 2022. Founder and designer Samantha Paton has her sights set on the US market whilst growing the in-house team of 15 based in Dundee and looking to play a key role in bringing garment-manufacturing back to Dundee (which was once a key hub for making jute) with a Made in Scotland label.

It is set to next year have its products that go up to a UK size 28 available in stores across the US including a pop-up shop in California with Plus Bus Boutique, which specialises in introducing plus-size designers. There are also plans to attend major US fashion trade show Magic to showcase garments to wholesale buyers.

Ms Paton highlights significant investment into the business in 2022, including premises spanning nearly 3,000 square feet, with a large-scale production room and departments dedicated to distribution and content-creation, and new machinery to accommodate the expanding workforce that has already created ten new positions. Additionally, the businesswoman has worked with local charity Front Lounge to develop an SQA-accredited course, while she is a keen advocate for sustainability, with a promise to use 80 per cent “deadstock” (surplus) fabric in each new line.

The business is also set to showcase its ten-year anniversary collection tomorrow at the Scotland Re:Design Fashion Festival, which is being held at V&A Dundee, followed by a ten-year brunch and trunk show at The Selkie, also in the city, the following day.

Ms Paton said: “£500,000 turnover isn’t out of reach for Isolated Heroes and after ten years in business, I’m pleased to now be at the forefront of supporting local talent in Dundee and be part of the return of manufacturing in the city. Dundee is steeped in a rich textile heritage and having a real cultural moment with a string of independent fashion houses opening [here]. I’m confident we have invested into the business in the relevant areas in order to achieve success and growth.”

