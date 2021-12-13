Dundee Volvo showroom opens doors to electric future after seven-figure refurb

Volvo Cars Dundee began its refurbishment project earlier this year, and despite pandemic restrictions and setbacks, has now opened its doors to a state-of-the-art showroom off the city’s Rutherford Road on the Dryburgh Industrial Estate, previously home to John Clark BMW Tayside.

The new space features a lounge area complete with Scandinavian-designed furniture, while on the outside, large exterior and interior glazing creates a “seamless transition” between the showroom and workshops.

Ahead of Volvo’s commitment to become a fully electric car maker by 2030, the new showroom features six EV charging points.

In addition to its new look, the car retailer has expanded, with a larger showroom space offering a greater display of petrol, fully electric and hybrid vehicles.

Bryan Muir, head of business at John Clark Motor Group, Volvo Cars Dundee, said: “After the record-breaking successes of our new Volvo models over the last year, we felt this was the perfect time to invest in an impressive new showroom that puts electrification at the forefront of our approach, with six EV charging points and an ultra-modern interior, the future of motoring has certainly arrived at Volvo Cars Dundee.

“We look forward to welcoming prospective and current customers down for a cup of coffee, to discuss their purchasing and servicing needs and the future of electrification.”

A new Volvo “personal service” sees the same technician liaising with the customer from the point of booking through to explaining the services which they themselves have carried out.

