Dundee's Caltech Lifts pushes button on six-figure installation

Dundee-based Caltech Lifts has begun installation work on what is thought to be the largest lift of its kind ever in north-east Scotland.

The six-figure facility at the £100 million waste-to-energy plant in Baldovie is the single most expensive lift installed by the family-run firm, which is dedicating a three-man team to the project.

Due to become operation in November, it is believed that the lift with have the largest travel and load capacity combination of any in north-east Scotland – lifting three tonnes to just over 30 metres above ground.

MD Andrew Renwick said: “We’re naturally delighted to have won this work on this important facility for Dundee and Angus and hope it will enable us to be involved in similar projects across the UK.

“Financially, this contract is a significant win for our business and will help us achieve our targets for this year as well as continue the sustainable growth we’ve enjoyed over recent years.”