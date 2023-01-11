Dundee port 'road salt hub' to keep country moving and cut carbon emissions

A new “road salt hub” at the Port of Dundee will help keep the country moving during winter weather.

The import and distribution facility is handling 70,000 tonnes of road salt this year for distribution to Scotland’s regional depots via east coast ports. Forth Ports has imported millions of tonnes of road salt through the ports of Leith and Rosyth over the past number of years and this expansion at the Port of Dundee, also owned by the ports company, can accommodate and discharge the large, deep sea bulk transport vessels. The road salt is then loaded onto coastal ships for onward transport to Scotland’s smaller regional harbours and the Port of Aberdeen.

Road salt is a critical part of councils’ efforts to keep the highways safe throughout the winter period. Thousands of tonnes of the stuff, provided by Transport Scotland, are used across the country to keep people and businesses moving when temperatures dip below freezing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having salt delivered in bulk to a central location for onward coastal shipping to local ports is seen as a more environmentally friendly move as it significantly reduces the truck road miles and carbon emissions. The shipping of 5,000 tonnes of salt by sea removes an estimated 180 vehicles from the road and eliminates 11,000 truck miles on a typical Dundee to Aberdeen route.

Kenny Williamson, senior sales and commercial manager for Forth Ports, said: “The Port of Dundee’s strategic geographical location is perfect for making it the distribution hub for this coastal shipping road salt project. The port can accommodate large bulk vessels with thousands of tonnes of salt and our logistics team manages the discharge, storage and coastal shuttle delivery service by ship to other ports as required. We are delivering to the smaller regional ports and the Port of Aberdeen by ship, which is significantly reducing road truck miles.”

Shipments of road salt will be made this month to Scotland’s coastal ports to ensure that local council supplies are replenished. The MV Tina C is a coastal ship that has been loaded with more than 5,000 tonnes of road salt in Dundee for delivery to Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad