Dundee life sciences recruiter books 30% hike in revenues as growth plan pays off

The double-digit hike resulted in revenues of £5.5 million for the year to March, while the same period also saw a 50 per cent growth in headcount across the group including the creation of three new strategic roles - group operations director and two divisional directors.

The results have, in part, been attributed to the firm’s response to the pandemic during 2021, which saw sector demand for its specialist resourcing services strengthen. However, they are also said to be indicative of pre-pandemic predicted growth within the UK life sciences sector.

The firm, which operates from three strategic locations across the UK, specialises in what it terms “bench to board” resourcing activity, recruiting for contract and permanent roles at all levels within the life science, healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

During 2021, the business was responsible for placing 650 personnel across the UK, with a primary focus upon the fields of technology development and manufacture, quality assurance and scientific and laboratory activity.

Chief executive Ryan Watson said: “ERS continues to meet the twin challenges of a UK talent shortage and demand at all levels, not least through a commitment to diversity and cross-sector talent acquisition.

“The UK life sciences sector is incredibly buoyant and is forecast to remain so for the foreseeable future. A recent report by the UK government’s Office for Life Sciences highlights seven core disease and technology areas where there is an opportunity for government, industry, the NHS, medical research charities and academia to work together to improve treatment options and patient outcomes.

“The foundation of this opportunity lies in the provision of relevant talent, for which ERS has earned an outstanding reputation, based upon our objective to support both client and candidate at an unprecedented level.”

Ryan Watson, CEO and Austin Clark, COO - Entrust Resource Solutions.