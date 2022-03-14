Dundee clinic flexes muscle with new orthopaedic consultancy

Lynne Falconer and Sally Kiddie of Heal Physiotherapy in Dundee. Picture: Alan Richardson

Heal Physiotherapy said the new private healthcare clinic would offer local access to “expert orthopaedic consultants, without long waiting lists”.

The move sees the clinic’s team diversify and expand with the addition of four orthopaedic surgeons, and a need for further administrative support, bringing the Heal workforce up to 22.

Bosses said the new orthopaedic offering, combined with the firm’s existing services, transitions the clinic into a “fully integrated service, supporting patients’ recovery journeys from initial consultation to rehabilitation”.

The clinic promises to “examine, diagnose, provide expert treatment and rehabilitate patients all under one roof”, treating issues such as arthritis, tendon injuries, shoulder pain, knee ligament reconstructions and cartilage damage.

Services are accessible to a catchment area including Tayside, Fife, Perthshire and Angus.

Lynne Falconer, director and physiotherapist at Heal, said: “We’re thrilled to be expanding our business and our new orthopaedic associates are equally reputable in their field. We can now combine our expertise with their skills and knowledge, giving patients access to our one-stop-shop for the complete package of expert healthcare.”

Sally Kiddie, director and physiotherapist, added, “We’ve seen patients in the clinic who have had to travel to Glasgow and beyond for orthopaedic consultations and the last two years have compounded the problems often experienced when trying to access specialists.

“By adding Heal Health clinics, we’re offering patients a comprehensive multi-service, meaning we have the structure to help patients who are suffering quickly, and streamline their care journey.”

