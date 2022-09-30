Dundee & Angus College secures EV training contract for Scotland's emergency services

The training will allow emergency services technicians to work safely on their own vehicle fleet amid the transition from internal combustion engines to battery powered vehicles. The emergency services have each pledged to reduce their carbon footprint every year until 2030 with the longer-term goal to be carbon neutral by 2045.

The training course, held in partnership with Robert Lawson and Sons, is predicted to involve some 100 participants across the fire, ambulance and police services in the next year.

Caryn Gibson, business partnership manager, Dundee & Angus College, said: “As industries look to slash their greenhouse gas emissions we are honoured to have been selected as the electric vehicle training partner for Scotland’s emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working alongside industry not only enables us to upskill their teams, but also ensures that we can tailor the offering to their specific needs and stay at the forefront of innovation.

“Our goal is to ensure that Dundee and Angus College plays a key role in supporting businesses going through the sometimes daunting energy transition providing education and hands-on training across a variety of areas including carbon accounting, electrical vehicle training and air source heat pumps.”

Scott Roberts, national fleet manager for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), added: “SFRS along with D&A College have tailored specific training courses for the three primary Scottish emergency services and embarked on upskilling its technical and maintenance staff groups to meet these requirements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad