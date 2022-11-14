Dunbartonshire optometry firm buys and rebrands practice based in affluent Glasgow suburb

A family-owned Dunbartonshire optometry firm has expanded with the acquisition of a practice based in an affluent Glasgow suburb.

The takeover of Bearsden-based McVey Opticians will see the business rebrand as Wilkie’s Eyecare, which already trades from two eyecare practices, one in Alexandria, the other in Dumbarton, formerly as Wilkie & Rider.

Director William Wilkie said: “With our acquisition, arising from the retirement of the current owner, we are delighted to add in McVey Opticians of 25 Roman Road, Bearsden, to our family business. We have been looking to expand and saw ourselves as a good match for Mr McVey’s practice as he was keen to sell to another independent firm who will look after his patients and customers with the same high levels of service. We live in challenging times, but we believe there is still a need for our personalised, local service. We are confident that people will continue to shop local and support independents such as us.”

He added: “This is, of course, an important step for us, and we thought it should be marked by a change of name to Wilkie’s Eyecare which more clearly indicates the professional work we plan to undertake on behalf of a whole new range of prospective patients in the communities of Bearsden, Milngavie, Blanefield and beyond.”

Wilkie has been with the firm for 45 years and has overseen the family-owned practice since the death of his father, the company’s founder. His daughter Sian and son Willis are directors in the business, where Willis also serves as a qualified optometrist.

McVey Opticians was established by Eddie McVey in 1981 and was the first independent community eyecare practice in Bearsden. It moved to its present location in 1997 and remains the longest established practice in East Dunbartonshire. Two staff have transferred over to the new owner.

McVey said: “After more than 40 years of providing patient centred eyecare in the community, I have decided to retire. Willis is an independent community optometrist and is the third generation in his family providing primary eyecare, so I am delighted to know that the practice will continue in safe hands.”