Dumfries IT services firm with hundreds of Scottish customers acquired by fast-growing rival

Babble chief executive Matthew Parker: 'As a proud Scotsman I’m thrilled to take our business into this new region.'

Founded almost 17 years ago, 8020 provides mobile, connectivity and IT services to some 750 customers, including multinational Fortune 500 and Insider Top 300 companies.

The takeover deal continues Babble’s expansion over the past 24 months, as it pursues bolt-on acquisitions alongside organic growth.

Chief executive Matthew Parker said: “As a proud Scotsman I’m thrilled to take our business into this new region. This deal supports our drive to acquire high quality revenue tech businesses that will add significant value to Babble as we continue our ride to becoming the UK’s leading cloud technology business.

“Since 2005, 8020 has delivered brilliant mobile, connectivity and IT solutions to numerous large-scale businesses across the region and has built a fantastically loyal customer base, which is something we truly value.”

Andrew Edgar, managing director of 8020, said: “8020 has been on a tremendous journey over the last 17 years and I firmly believe that with the technology and capabilities that Babble provides, it is the perfect fit to enable our customers and staff to grow and flourish in the years ahead. This is a win-win for all concerned.”

Financial details have not been disclosed.

Babble has offices across the UK, with more than 200 staff located nationwide. Founded in 2001, the company works with more than 4,500 organisations in a range of sectors, including financial, health and education, travel and accommodation, and public services.

