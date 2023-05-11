Dumfries dental clinic to double up with state-of-art treatment after £600k investment

Dumfries Dental Clinic & Implant Centre has relocated on the back of the investment by Scottish Dental Care in a move that increases treatment rooms from four to six. The clinic will now offer a scanner to capture precise 3D imagery of the mouth as an alternative to traditional dental moulds - a procedure that had previously left patients travelling to Edinburgh or Glasgow to access.

Philip Friel, the founder and clinical expert at Scottish Dental Care who has personally overseen the transformation of the new practice, said “The opportunity to bring stylish, welcoming and modern dental facilities to Dumfries and Galloway has been a top priority for the company. Delivering the additional new services to this vibrant area is exciting for Scottish Dental Care, as we continue to progress with our mission of providing best-in-class dental solutions throughout Scotland and beyond. We recognise the life changing effects of great dental care.”

Glasgow-headquartered Scottish Dental Care has established itself as a key player in Scotland’s dental sector, growing to 20 practices based throughout the country. Christopher Friel established the business in 2016 with his brother and director of dentistry, director Philip Friel, one of Scotland’s most highly regarded implantologists and cosmetic dentists.

