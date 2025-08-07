Dumfries and Galloway College boosted by new SOSE investment to help tackle digital poverty

Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) is proud to announce it has taken a significant step forward in addressing digital poverty and empowering student innovation, thanks to a £50,000 investment from South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE).

The funding has enabled the college to deliver a major upgrade to its wireless infrastructure and invest in a new range of modern laptops, boosting digital inclusion and enhancing learning opportunities for students across both the Dumfries and Stranraer campuses.

These devices will be available to students to support their learning, drive innovation projects and explore entrepreneurial ventures. By equipping learners with the tools they need to succeed, the college aims to foster confidence, creativity and develop skillsets that align with regional and national ambitions for economic growth.

At the same time, the upgraded Wi-Fi access points have significantly improved campus-wide connectivity, ensuring students will benefit from a digitally secure and reliable learning environment. This is particularly vital for students from rural or lower-income backgrounds, where access to high-quality digital resources can often be a barrier to success.

Kirstie Scrimgeour, Entrepreneurship Lead at SOSE, said: “SOSE is delighted to support Dumfries and Galloway College with this digital inclusion and entrepreneurial development project.

“This assistance came from our Pathways programme, which is a Scottish Government-funded pilot supporting the ambitions of new and under-represented founders across the South of Scotland.

“Pathways provided specialist coaching to 269 existing or prospective business founders across the South in 2024/2025 to help kick-start their business ideas and build business confidence.

“SOSE is continuing its efforts to work with all of our region’s colleges to deliver more entrepreneurial activity this year as part of the Pathways Programme.”

Douglas Dickson, Principal and CEO, Dumfries and Galloway College, said: “We are grateful to South of Scotland Enterprise for this valuable investment. By improving our digital infrastructure and providing students with access to modern laptops, we are tackling digital poverty head-on and creating an inclusive, future-focused learning environment.

“These resources will support our students not only in their day-to-day studies, but also in developing entrepreneurial skills, testing new ideas and contributing to the economic future of the South of Scotland.”