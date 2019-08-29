Duke of Roxburghe dies at ancestral home in Scottish Borders

Guy Innes Ker, 10th Duke of Roxburghe, has lost his lengthy battle with cancer.

His family announced that he had died peacefully at his ancestral home, Floors Castle, near Kelso, in the Borders.

The late 10th Duke of Roxburghe. Picture: Contributed

He is survived by Virginia, the Duchess of Roxburghe, five children and five grandchildren.

The Duke’s eldest son, Charles, the Marquis of Bowmont, will succeed his father as the 11th Duke of Roxburghe.

The family issued the following statement: “We are all deeply saddened that the Duke has lost his battle with an illness he fought with great courage and determination.

"He was a wonderful and loving husband to Virge and devoted father to Rosie, Charlie, Ted, Bella and George and it is a desperate loss to us all. His family meant so much to him and he was always there to offer love, guidance and support.

"He really was a Corinthian figure who was a great sportsman, a passionate fisherman who made a huge contribution to fisheries management on the river Tweed and a successful businessman who modernised and turned Roxburghe Estates into the successful business it is today.

"He took particular pride in seeing the work he and Virge had undertaken to establish Floors Castle and Gardens as one of the premier visitor attractions in Scotland. He derived enormous success and enjoyment from racing and the thoroughbred stud at Floors including breeding the first double Classic winner Attraction in the early 2000s.

"We know he will be missed by so many in different spheres in particular by those staff and farm tenants on the Roxburghe Estates.

“We are extremely grateful for the outstanding medical care the Duke received at the Brompton Hospital in London and at home by the Borders palliative care team led by Dr Miller and supported by the Scottish Nursing Guild.”