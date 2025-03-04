Driving gender balance in the built environment

A lack of women in director-level roles in the construction industry is hurting the economy

Celebrated later this week, the focus of International Women’s Day this year is “accelerating action”. A key sector which could benefit from such accelerated action is the construction sector. It is a major contributor to our economy, but its contribution is being suppressed by a lack of diversity.

The statistics are stark. According to the Office for National Statistics, women make up just 15.8% of the total construction workforce, with those in director-level roles at low single figures. Yet, companies with diverse leadership teams consistently outperform competitors both financially and operationally. The absence of female voices at the top is not just an equality issue—it’s impacting on the performance of the sector and, in turn, our wider economy.

Recognising this gap, myself, a new homes marketing specialist, and communications expert Julie Moulsdale have founded Female Leaders in Construction (FLIC), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at delivering real change, supporting senior women in the sector to ultimately build a more diverse and successful industry.

Supported by Homes for Scotland Chief Executive Jane Wood, FLIC is not just another networking group. FLIC is a movement dedicated to increasing female representation at leadership levels and tackling gender bias head-on. By offering structured support, advocacy, and a strong professional network, FLIC aims to break down barriers and foster a new era of inclusivity within construction.

The women involved in FLIC so far have reported several key challenges. These include limited networking opportunities, particularly at a senior level in construction. Many also report a lack of structured career support, leaving many without the guidance they need to progress. Several women have also said they can be naturally reluctant to self-promote or put themselves forward for more senior roles, despite being well qualified for such positions.

FLIC’s exclusive networking events provide a confidential, supportive space for women to share challenges, exchange ideas, and build valuable connections. Celebrating successes and achievements of women within the group helps to raise the profile of women in construction alongside awards, case studies, as well as media and social media exposure. Workshops on personal branding, public speaking, and leadership training empower women to step into senior roles with confidence.

By creating FLIC, these challenges can be tackled head-on, providing a powerful platform for women to connect, develop, share experiences, and champion each other’s success. FLIC’s mission goes beyond networking. It seeks to foster meaningful career advancement and shift industry norms. The group will measure its success not just by the number of members, but by the tangible impact on gender representation in leadership roles.

FLIC is calling on industry leaders, businesses, and individuals to be part of this change. Whether you’re a senior woman in construction, a company looking to support diversity, or an ally who believes in the power and benefits of inclusivity, now is the time to get involved.

Unlocking the full potential of construction means building on diversity, inclusion and opportunities for all. The question is not whether we can afford to drive this change—it’s whether we can afford not to.