Drive smart, save big! Zego launches app-based car insurance for new drivers

Zego – the dynamic car insurance company transforming the roads – has unveiled a groundbreaking new policy designed to tackle the soaring cost of motoring for Britain’s newest motorists.

In a move welcomed by families up and down the country, Zego has launched an innovative app-based telematics insurance – scrapping the hassle of bulky black box devices fitted under the bonnet. Now, your smartphone monitors everything.

The launch could not come at a better time. For young and new drivers across Scotland, insurance costs have spiralled to astonishing levels – with average premiums topping £2,400 a year. In bustling cities such as Glasgow and Edinburgh, drivers face quotes upwards of £2,600. Meanwhile, in smaller towns like Inverness and Dumfries, premiums typically hover between £1,900 and £2,100. Many cash-strapped youngsters are being priced off the roads.

How it works

Sten Saar CEO of Zego Insurance

The Zego Sense app monitors driving behaviour – from smooth braking to careful cornering and observing speed limits – and rewards safe habits with generous discounts.

"We're putting power back in drivers' hands," a Zego spokesperson said. "Young motorists are being hammered for their age. Our new app lets them prove they’re safe drivers from day one – and save money for it."

Unlike older telematics schemes, Zego’s system doesn’t impose harsh curfews or restrictions. Whether heading home late from a shift or grabbing a midnight Maccies, young drivers remain free to travel – sensibly, of course.

The perks:

Instant journey feedback direct to your phone

direct to your phone Weekly driving scores to track progress

to track progress Exclusive rewards for top-rated drivers

for top-rated drivers Lower renewal premiums for consistently safe driving

With costs for first-time drivers at eyewatering levels, every pound saved matters – and Zego’s new scheme could be the difference.

Safe driving = cheaper insurance

Industry experts have hailed the move as a "revolution" in making driving affordable again for Britain’s youth. "Telematics is the future," one insider said. "Schemes like Zego’s will help young people get on the road without breaking the bank."

Who can get it?

The app-based telematics policy is available now for drivers aged 17 to 25. Signing up is quick and easy – no engineer visits, no long waits, no fuss.

Ready to drive down your costs?