Drinks-focused, Glasgow-based marketing agency Replay Activate toasts plan for 'massive' 2022

The agency, which specialises in marketing support for the drinks industry, was set up in October 2020 in the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic. It says it has been activating marketing campaigns with drinks brands including Moët & Chandon, Meantime Brewery, Viper Hard Seltzer, Fuller’s London Pride, Passoa, Caorunn, Belvedere and Bruichladdich over the last year.

It adds that it was set up to offer its clients a full range of marketing services, including strategy and ideation, experiential campaign delivery, production, and installation, as well as storage, logistics and fulfilment. It also says it acts as a regional hub for many of its UK-wide clients, including Red Bull and Asahi UK, able to deliver services “from as far north as John O’Groats to the southern tip of England”.

From left: operations director John Hannay, client director Nicole O’Neill, and strategy director Duncan Frew. Picture: contributed.

Operations director John Hannay formed the business alongside Nicole O’Neill, who leads dealings with a host of its clients, after working together at a previous agency. The senior management team was completed at the end of summer 2021 when Duncan Frew, former marketing and commercial director at C&C Group, joined to lead on business strategy and finance.

Replay Activate also said it enjoyed enough growth in its first year to hire two members of staff, and aims to boost the ranks further as it continues to grow in 2022.

Mr Hannay commented: “There’s no denying that the last couple of years have been a real challenge for everyone in our industry. However, we saw the pandemic as an opportunity to set up a new agency to do things differently, supporting brands to amplify their existing assets and spend sensibly, and it’s paid off.

"Landing some of the world’s best-known drinks brands in our first year and a half of operating is something we’re really proud of. It’s not been easy by any standard; we’ve had to adapt our business model and strategy to support our clients’ aims and objectives, but it’s paid off.

“We’re already looking forward to what is shaping up to be a massive year in 2022, with the aim of supporting our clients further as the world of festivals, brand-activation and events gets back to a closer sense of normality.”

Robbie Whishaw, senior brand experience manager at Asahi UK, said: “It’s been a difficult time for any business over the last 12 months, especially those involved in the drinks and hospitality industry. Despite everything, Replay Activate has been fantastic in supporting our plans across numerous projects.”

The firm’s creation ties in with a trend flagged in a recent report of the pandemic triggering a new wave of entrepreneurship. Business adviser and chartered accountant Hazlewoods, which was behind the study, said factors such as furlough and the "great resignation” have driven more people to follow their dreams and start small businesses.

