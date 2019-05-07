Drinks firm flies the flag in Hong Kong for Scottish brewers

Drinks exporter JW Filshill International is strengthening its product offering as it jets into a key trade show in Hong Kong.

The firm, which also trades under the Craft Beer Clan, will this week showcase a host of Scottish brands at the Hofex event, which attracts more than 70,000 visitors, including buyers, importers and distributors from 70 countries within the Asia-Pacific region.

Filshill will be part of the Great British pavilion, which is being supported by Scottish Development International, Scotland Food and Drink and the British Council.

Director Chris Miller said: “This trade visit is about consolidating our previous trips and building on established custom to further grow export sales for Scotland’s craft producers.

“We know there is great demand for craft spirits and beers, from the likes of established brewers such as Williams Brothers, as well as our own whisky barrel-aged beers under the Clan Brewing Company.

“This in turn has helped to fuel the appetite for Scottish craft food products, which we’re including in our portfolio at Hofex this week.”

Alongside Williams Brothers and Clan Brewing Co, Miller said the other craft brands being showcased are Drygate, Brewmeister, Glasgow Distillery, Boe Gins, Ochil Fudge, Drinks Bakery, For Aisha, and Growers Garden, with products ranging from craft gin, whisky and beer to premium fudge, biscuits and other “ambient” food products.

He added: “JW Filshill International works with close to 100 Scottish producers. We’re focused on collaboration, and as a trading company we can source, consolidate and ship to market.”