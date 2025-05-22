Dramatic stretch of famed North Coast 500 route gains unique coffee roastery

“What started as a hobby during the pandemic quickly turned into something I was really passionate about” – David Davidson, founder

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A micro coffee roastery has been set up on one of the most scenic stretches of the iconic North Coast 500 route.

David Davidson, founder of Applecross Roastery, is bringing specialty coffee to the northwest Highlands after turning his lockdown hobby into a fully-fledged business venture. Located on the Applecross peninsula, accessed by the dramatic Pass of the Cattle road, the new roastery will supply roasted beans to local cafés, restaurants and shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venture has already secured wholesale partnerships with the Michelin Guide-recommended Walled Garden restaurant, Applecross Campsite, Applecross Bothy and the Applecross Inn. Retail bags will also be available at A&J Brown Grocers, with additional partnerships said to be in the works.

David Davidson, founder of Applecross Roastery.

Davidson moved to the area in 2018 and discovered his passion for coffee during the pandemic. With more time on his hands, he began taste testing beans from around the world while learning the roasting process.

After completing a training course at the Scottish Barista Academy in 2023, he is now in the process of transforming part of the commercial kitchen at Applecross Campsite - where he also works - into a fully functioning roastery.

To support the launch of the business, Davidson has secured funding from DSL Business Finance through the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme, helping cover the costs of initial stock and equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davidson said: “What started as a hobby during the pandemic quickly turned into something I was really passionate about. Starting the business has been a great learning experience, and the support from DSL Business Finance with my business plan and cash flow forecasts has been invaluable.

“In the next five years, I hope Applecross Roastery becomes a staple in the area, supplying premium coffee across the peninsula and beyond. Supporting local businesses is more important than ever, and I’m grateful to be part of such a welcoming community.”

The roastery is focusing on high-quality, sustainable coffee from countries such as Colombia, Rwanda and Tanzania - sourcing its beans from ethical importer Covoya. Davidson has also teamed up with local creative Valerie Hodgkinson, co-owner of Applecross Croft, to design the brand’s logo and visual identity.

Since its inception in 2012, the Start Up Loans programme has provided more than £4.4 million to fledgling businesses in the Highlands area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry McCulloch, senior manager, UK network, Scotland at the British Business Bank, said: “David’s shift from hobbyist to entrepreneur is a brilliant example of how smaller businesses can start from humble beginnings and go on to have a big impact on rural communities.

“Applecross Roastery not only introduced a new supply chain to the area but also helped support other businesses, boosting the local economy. We’re pleased to support David and look forward to seeing his business grow.”