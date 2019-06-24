Dragons’ Glen calls for young entrepreneurs

Leading figures from Scotland’s finance and legal sectors are calling on corporate teams to take part in the nation’s “most exciting” charity challenge.

Businesses are being encouraged to sign up for the Children 1st Dragons’ Glen programme, which will see teams compete to generate £5,000 or more in profits to support the charity, using just £500 of seed funding.

Graeme Carmichael, senior manager in Deloitte’s advisory team, and Morton Fraser partner Austin Flynn will be among the business leaders to mentor the teams of young entrepreneurs.

The “Dragons” will choose which team to support through the five-month challenge after hearing contestants’ initial pitches.

Since its launch in 2013, teams from 29 Scottish businesses have raised more than £471,000 as part of Dragons’ Glen, which has helped to protect children and families from harm and supported them to recover from trauma and abuse.

Flynn, who returns for his second year as a Dragon, last year supported a group from the University of Edinburgh Business School who raised more than £5,500 by developing and selling one-of-a-kind scratch-off maps of the capital.

He said: “Dragons’ Glen is a unique opportunity for companies to engage employees and support them to develop a range of entrepreneurial skills.

“The challenge is the perfect fit for companies that want to expose their graduates and trainees to skills outwith their normal day to day job.”

Carmichael added: “This year myself and the other Scottish Dragons are looking for inspiring fresh entrepreneurial ideas from corporate teams that can help to raise vital funds for Children 1st. This is the most exciting charity challenge I have ever seen.”