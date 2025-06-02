Double win for Cruden at the Homes for Scotland Awards 2025

Cruden was honoured with two awards at Homes for Scotland Awards in Edinburgh on Friday. This included winning Private Development of the Year – Medium for The Avenue at Barnton and a Commendation Award for Affordable Development of the Year – Small for its St Cuthbert’s development in Bonnyrigg.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five-star Scottish homebuilder Cruden is celebrating a double win at the prestigious Homes for Scotland Awards 2025, held on May 30 at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

This year’s ceremony marked the 25th anniversary of the annual awards, which recognise excellence across Scotland’s homebuilding sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cruden was honoured with two awards, highlighting the group’s long-standing commitment to delivering high-quality homes across both the private and affordable sectors. Cruden won Private Development of the Year – Medium for The Avenue at Barnton.

Cruden's The Avenue at Barnton wins Private Development of the Year – Medium

This retirement development includes 48 energy-efficient apartments, penthouses, and executive villas built to a high specification. Designed with shared spaces such as a club lounge, guest suite, and a forthcoming concierge service, The Avenue offers residents a comfortable, well-considered living environment that balances sustainability with quality design.

Cruden also received a Commendation Award for Affordable Development of the Year – Small for its St Cuthbert’s development in Bonnyrigg, delivered in partnership with Midlothian Council. This project saw the completion of 20 new flats for social rent, designed by award-winning architects AHR and built to the stringent Passivhaus standard.

The development includes assisted living apartments and homes for residents aged 55 and over. With bright, spacious interiors, Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) systems, and exteriors designed to complement Bonnyrigg’s historic character, the project sets a strong example for sustainable social housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraser Lynes, Managing Director of Cruden Homes, said: “We are thrilled to be recognised with two awards at this year’s Homes for Scotland Awards, particularly in such a landmark year for the event. These wins are a testament to the hard work, innovation, and dedication of our entire team, as well as our partners, in delivering homes that truly enhance people’s lives, whether through cutting-edge sustainability in affordable housing or by setting new standards in private residential design.

St Cuthbert’s development in Bonnyrigg secures Cruden a Commendation Award for Affordable Development of the Year – Small

"This really is a fitting finish to a fantastic year that has seen us achieve five star customer satisfaction, as well as making some key strategic appointments to our senior management team and securing a number of exciting new opportunities in new locations”.