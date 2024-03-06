Double award win for local car retailer

The team at John Clark Volvo Dundee, on Rutherford Road, was awarded the highly sought after Retailer of the Year 2023 accolade at Volvo Car UK’s Volvo Champions Awards. Sharing the success, the retailer’s parent group, John Clark Group, was also recognised as Investor Group of the Year.

John Clark Volvo Dundee received the award for consistently surpassing all targets, with its team of experts being applauded for their commitment to ensuring an informative and premium experience for all customers. This focus on customer service and satisfaction has enabled the retailer to build a sterling local reputation despite a turbulent economic period.

The team was also praised for being dedicated to delivering the highest standards for the Volvo brand across the United Kingdom, and for having some of the highest customer and employee retention rates, as well as achieving consistently high customer reviews.

The team celebrates their win

John Clark Group was also recognised overall as being the highest performing retailer group across Volvo Car UK’s network – displaying excellence across multiple sites, including Dundee, Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Bryan Muir, Franchise Director at John Clark Volvo Dundee, said: “We’re delighted to have won not just one, but two awards at Volvo Car UK’s Volvo Champions Awards Ceremony.

“We were up against some fantastic competition across the Volvo retailer network, and with our Dundee retailer being named Regional Retailer of the Year and also having John Clark Group recognised as Investor Group of the Year, it truly has been a fantastic year for the John Clark Volvo family.