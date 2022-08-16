Double award nod for Amity Fish Company

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's a nomination for Amity’s Digital Content Creator, Jenna Urquhart.

The award-winning Scottish seafood supplier, based in Peterhead, is up against fellow industry finalists Altar Group, Arran Sense of Scotland, NoTosh and Snappy Shopper in the Business Growth category, celebrating businesses that have used technology with significant results through the pandemic and beyond.

Meanwhile Amity’s Digital Content Creator, Jenna Urquhart, has been named as a finalist in the Digital Professional of the Year category, for her contribution to developing Amity’s online presence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards recognise and reward Scottish businesses from across all industries and sectors who are using digital technology in new and innovative ways. This can be to benefit the people they work with, grow their business, deliver successful digital marketing campaigns, or completely change the way they are working on a daily basis.

Amity Managing Director Jimmy Buchan said: “As much as I am thrilled to learn Amity has once again been shortlisted for an accolade, I am very proud to see the hard work of Jenna (my daughter) be recognised – and as the only woman in her category too. All the finalists are extremely worthy, but it is a little special when it’s one of your own.”

The Digital Transformation Awards ceremony will take place on August 25.

But the good news doesn’t stop there.

Two of the Seafood Supplier’s signature products have been ranked among some of the best produce in the country, receiving a Great Taste star each in this year’s meticulous tasting awards.

The bestselling Panko Breaded Single Wholetail Scampi has been re-awarded a Great Taste star after first winning the accolade in 2021, with judges adoring the “sweet and plump” scampi that delivered on flavour.

In a welcome surprise, this year Amity’s Panko Breaded Queenie Scallops have also been awarded a star, with judges deeming the product “sweet, soft and succulent” with a lovely crunch.