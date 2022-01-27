Don’t miss the chance to quiz innovative companies in Edinburgh

Mark Hood, CEO of Coro Energy

You will get to hear from the management of a diverse mix of interesting and innovative businesses including credit hire and legal services firm Anexo, Mexican miner Alien Metals, its North Walian peer Anglesey Mining, marketing outfit Brave Bison and low-carbon South East Asian energy play Coro Energy.

Presentations will be delivered by management of these companies including Oli Green of Brave Bison Group, Jo Battershill of Anglesey and Mark Hood, CEO of Coro Energy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be an opportunity to quiz directors immediately after they have presented and over complimentary drinks and canapés once all the presentations are complete.

The event will run from 5.15pm to 9.30pm on Thursday, 10 February. To register go to www.sharesmagazine.co.uk/events.

To be compliant with Scottish Covid-19 restrictions the venue requires that you wear a face covering within the venue except when eating and drinking. Hand sanitisers will be available throughout the hotel.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.