Don’t inherit a big problem with tax changes

Ian Macdonald looks at inheritance tax and how to address the important changes announced in last October’s Budget

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recent report on inheritance tax from Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie and Irwin Mitchell highlighted that many more estates will have to pay inheritance tax (IHT) in the coming years – with total tax liabilities more than doubling across Scotland. Glasgow and Edinburgh will be particularly affected because of high property prices.

The increases arise from three changes announced in the October 2024 Budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First, agricultural and business assets, including family businesses, will lose their IHT-free status from April 2026, with IHT now charged at 20 per cent, half the standard rate.

Glasgow will be particularly affected by the IHT changes because of high property prices

Second, unused pension funds will then become liable to IHT at the full 40 per cent rate from April 2027, which will make many substantial funds taxable which were previously tax-free.

The third ‘change’ isn’t really a change at all; freezing the tax-free nil rate band (NRB) at £325,000 has been extended to April 2030. The allowance hasn’t increased since April 2009, but in that period average house prices in Scotland have increased by nearly 40 per cent (the UK average is almost double that), bringing many more estates into IHT.

Will you and your family have to pay, and what you can do about it? A single person with no children has only the standard NRB of £325,000, and any assets above that will be taxed at 40 per cent. A married couple has separate NRBs, so can leave £650,000 tax-free (rising to £1 million if they have a house worth at least £350,000) and leave it to their descendants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These allowances are enough to cover most estates, and only a small percentage pay IHT, but bills can quickly become substantial. There are essentially three ways to reduce your IHT bill, and most estate planning strategies are a combination of these, implemented over extended periods.

Many more estates will have to pay inheritance tax in the coming years, says Ian Macdonald

The first and most common strategy, if you can afford it, is to give assets away and hope to live for seven years so the value drops out of your estate. It is important that the gift is a complete one and that you don’t retain any interest in what you have given away. For that reason, you should always regard planning with the family home as a last resort.

The other two options are more technical, but equally effective.

Rather than trying to reduce the tax bill, you can take out a life insurance policy which pays out on death and provides cash to pay some or all of the IHT. The policy must be written in trust so it doesn’t form part of your estate and increase the tax even more, and you have to be able to continue paying the premiums for the rest of your life to keep the policy in force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Life insurance isn’t available to everyone, so the third option is to invest in assets which benefit from the same IHT reliefs as family businesses. These have been restricted by the Budget but are still valuable, and the first £1m remains tax free. The tax benefit is secured after two years, not seven, and you still own the asset if you need it.

There is, of course, an additional option – you could just spend the money. But even if that’s part of your strategy, the rule of thumb is to take professional advice to make sure you are doing the right thing at the right time to meet your needs.