Don’t get comfy: the social media landscape is changing - Mike Christoforou

At Perceptive Communicators, we’ve helped countless organisations in the built environment, life sciences and technology sectors stay ahead of the curve on social media. So as we dive into 2024, what are the trends for the year ahead?

Platform choice is one trend that looks set to shape the way organisations use social media. 2024 is not about being everywhere; it's about being where it matters. In 2023, Twitter rebranded to X, Threads emerged as Meta’s latest platform to rival X, and various other social platforms sought to disrupt the household names. With so much change, organisations must come to recognise the importance of focusing their efforts on platforms that yield the best results.

Investing time and resources in platforms that don't deliver can drain your marketing budget and energy. Instead, identify the platforms that resonate most with your audience – whether LinkedIn for business interactions, Instagram for visually-driven content, or emerging platforms that align with your niche. This will ensure a higher return on investment.

Mike Christoforou is a Social Media Consultant at Perceptive Communicators

AI is another trend that simply cannot be ignored. No longer a futuristic concept, AI is a game changer, including in social media marketing. AI-driven tools offer unparalleled efficiency in content creation, customer service, and data analysis. The real challenge is maintaining authenticity in the face of such sophisticated automation.

A common thread I’ve noticed is that AI should be thought of as your intern; a researcher who can quickly source information and provide inspiration. This is true, but it is still important to add the human magic dust. Tools like ChatGPT should be used to enhance human creativity rather than replace it. For instance, AI can be used for initial content drafts, but the final touch from a human hand is difficult to replicate with technology alone.

Finally, the importance of community cannot be overlooked. We have worked with many of our clients to unlock the power of employees as authentic ambassadors for their organisations with very powerful results. The days of blatant self-promotion on social media are fading. In 2024, the trend is leaning towards providing value to your audiences through entertainment and education – your ‘nurture’ content. Influencer marketing can be part of this too, but only if the said influencer is a natural fit with your brand. A great example of this is our ‘Old Town is the New Town’ Instagram campaign for client Cruden Homes which won 'Best Channel Delivery' at last year’s CIPR PRide Awards. The key to this campaign’s success was a rigorous research phase which only concluded when we found an influencer who aligned perfectly with our client’s brand. This meant the authenticity of the campaign content shone through and deepened the sense of community amongst our audience. The important outcome of this was four apartment reservations.

My advice to organisations? Be authentic, provide value to your audiences and you’ll see results.

I​nstagram is effecitve for content that’s driven visually (Picture Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

The social media landscape in 2024 presents exciting business opportunities. By embracing AI responsibly, focusing on the most effective platforms, and shifting towards content which provides value, this will supercharge your efforts in achieving your goals.