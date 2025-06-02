Don’t be a nuisance or you could pay the price

Don’t let your use of land interfere with others’ enjoyment

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent report concerning an 80-year-old resident from Hampshire, who was ordered to pay over £3,000 in court costs due to persistent crowing from his cockerel, offers a timely reminder of the reach of nuisance law.

While this case involved a rural setting, the principles apply just as sharply to our expanding cities. As live-work spaces, entertainment venues, and multi-purpose buildings become more common, developers must navigate the legal challenges posed by nuisance, especially regarding how one person’s use of land can interfere with another’s enjoyment of theirs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Scotland, nuisance is defined as something that materially interferes with the use or enjoyment of land. Not every inconvenience qualifies, however. To be actionable, the interference must be plus quam tolerabile - more than tolerable.

Courts assess this by considering the severity, duration, and context of the disturbance, including the character of the neighbourhood. Noise, odours, and dust are among the most common triggers, with noise complaints leading the pack.

Nightclubs, bars, outdoor cafes and gyms can all create disturbances, especially in mixed- use areas. The law considers not only the volume of the noise but also timing, frequency, and the nature of the surrounding environment.

What might be acceptable in a bustling high street could cross the line in a quieter residential area, particularly late at night. Developers can mitigate risk by incorporating measures such as soundproofing, operational limits, and better communication with neighbouring residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While some residents may accept a degree of disruption, persistent or excessive interference still opens the door to legal challenge.

Visual intrusion is another growing concern in urban settings. While less intuitive than noise, it can be just as intrusive. The UK Supreme Court’s 2023 decision in Fearn v Tate Gallery broke new ground by recognising that a public viewing platform overlooking residential flats amounted to a nuisance, due to the significant loss of privacy.

Although decided under English law, the case is likely to influence future decisions in Scotland, where similar legal principles apply.

The court’s reasoning emphasised not just the physical act of overlooking but the emotional impact of being observed in one’s private home, marking a subtle but significant evolution in how nuisance is understood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multi-use developments, where residential and commercial uses coexist, present their own challenges. While residents may expect more ambient activity, they still retain the right to reasonable enjoyment of their property.

Developers must weigh long-term implications at the design stage and consider how layouts, materials and usage patterns will impact those living nearby.

Liability can rest with developers if poor design contributes to the nuisance, or with occupiers if their activities cause the disruption. Anticipating these risks is essential.

Even where planning permission or landlord consent is granted for a change of use does not immunise developers or occupiers from nuisance claims. Legal exposure depends on the actual impact on neighbours. The test remains whether the resulting interference is reasonable for the location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately, the law of nuisance exists to balance competing interests. As Fearn v Tate highlights, courts are willing to adapt longstanding doctrines to contemporary urban realities.

For developers, that means designing with empathy, engaging early with stakeholders, and anticipating potential points of friction. Doing so not only minimises legal risk but also fosters better urban coexistence.