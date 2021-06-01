Domino’s recruiting now across Scotland – here’s how to apply and get perks including half-price pizza

The business said it is looking to hire around 5,000 people across the UK as these temporary staff members call time on their lives as pizza chefs or delivery drivers.

Demand is not slowing down, despite the economy reopening, Domino’s said on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Domino’s staff get 50% off most products, among other benefits.

Operations director Nicola Frampton said: “I’m proud we were able to play a part by offering people the opportunity to continue working and earning when times were tough.

“But, as people start to reunite, customer demand is showing no signs of slowing and so we’re now looking for 5,000 new recruits.”

She added: “We were privileged to be able to to keep our doors open during the last 18 months, supporting the nation to stay safe at home during lockdown. Throughout our recruitment drive last year, we were overwhelmed by the response from people of all walks of life.”

Domino's is seeking 5,000 staff as temporary workers return to pre-Covid jobs.

Domino’s said it will create more than 1,400 work placements as part of a Government initiative in Scotland, England and Wales.

The first work experience participants will start later this month and will be able to apply for permanent roles once their six-month placements have ended.

How to apply for a job at Domino’s

To apply for various positions at Domino’s branches across Scotland, you can visit the recruitment page on the pizza chain’s website and search for your nearest store by postcode.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.