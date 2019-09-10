DJ Alexander online property venture Apropos extends reach with 20 UK partners

A property management venture launched by Scottish lettings and estate agency DJ Alexander is gathering momentum as it signs up partner companies ahead of its official platform roll-out next year.

Apropos by DJ Alexander, a software designed for the private rented sector, said it has signed up businesses covering around 40 per cent of the UK, including 65 per cent of London.

The digital platform has gathered 20 partners since the launch of its recruitment website at the beginning of July, closing in on its target of 25 tie-ups before its official launch in January.

David Alexander, joint managing director of Apropos, said: “The progress we have made in the last few months has been outstanding.

“We have attracted business partners from across the UK who are drawn to the service we will be providing and the method of delivery.

“We’re not charging a joining or monthly fee which offers commitment to the partner, and we are supporting them as they develop and grow their business.”

The firm recently appointed two new directors to the board as it builds up to the launch of Apropos.

Nick Maunder is director of operations and chief technical officer, having previously held a senior role with global ATM software company KAL, while Matthew Garstang, former director of finance for the ­Crieff Hydro, has been named as finance director.

Alexander added: “We have a lot of challenges ahead but with the best people, on the board and across all parts of the company and the country, I believe that we can achieve great things in the future.”

DJ Alexander was established in 1982 and has its head office in Edinburgh, where it currently employs 170 staff. The firm has an additional 30 workers in the UK and India directly involved in developing the Apropos platform.