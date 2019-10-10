DJ Alexander digital venture hires marketing guru in lead-up to launch

Property management venture Apropos by DJ Alexander has bolstered its leadership team with the addition of an international marketing veteran ahead of its upcoming launch.

Brenda Ross, who has experience with multinationals such as Virgin, Levi Strauss, Kia Motors, and 20th Century Fox, has joined the software venture as marketing director.

She has 30 years of global marketing, branding and advertising experience, including overseeing the marketing, PR, branding, research and related activities for the global launch of Fox Mobile’s consumer mobile entertainment offering.

Ross also worked with the Virgin Group in local and international marketing and management positions in North America, Europe, South Africa, the Middle East and the UK, holding roles such as vice president of brand and communications for Virgin Mobile USA.

Her appointment comes as Apropos, a software designed for the private rented sector (PRS) by Edinburgh-based lettings and estate agency DJ Alexander, looks to build momentum ahead of its launch in the New Year.

Ross said: “My experience of launching major products and services with Virgin Mobile USA and Fox Mobile’s Entertainment business has given me the knowledge and experience to ensure that Apropos becomes a leading brand in the PRS in a short time and ensures that people will want to try the platform and understand the benefits it brings to the market.”

David Alexander, joint managing director of Apropos by DJ Alexander, added: “[Ross’] experience with major firms and her knowledge and understanding of launching new brands into the marketplace will be invaluable in the months to come.”

