Digital Xtra skills fund launches on fresh grant applications

A grant programme aiming to help combat Scotland’s digital skills gap has launched its latest funding round.

Digital Xtra Fund has opened applications for its latest scheme that will award a total of £75,000 to extracurricular activities that help to boost young people’s interest in computing and technology.

Recent figures from exam body SQA show a 21 per cent drop in computing science Higher entries in Scotland.

The fund, whose key partners include Baillie Gifford, Skills Development Scotland and Skyscanner, has helped engage nearly 30,000 young people in Scotland by awarding a total of £550,000 to date.

Partnership and development manager Kraig Brown said: “Scotland is prime placed to be a digital leader with an abundance of universities and colleges and a burgeoning tech scene, but inspiring young people to be the digital leaders of tomorrow is essential. Without more skilled and creative talent, Scotland will inevitably fall behind.”