'Digital transformation' specialist Vidatec opens for business in Dundee

Vidatec’s base at Innovation House in Dundee Technology Park will be home to the firm’s growing team of developers, designers and tech specialists, as well as its operations and marketing functions.

The firm is part of The Insights Group, with its sister company Insights Learning and Development, a global learning and development business, also headquartered in Dundee. With both businesses seeing demand for services increase throughout 2021, the move is said to offer a “strong opportunity for further growth and collaboration”.

Vidatec, originally based in Stirling, will join a thriving technology community that has been growing in Dundee over recent years.

Chief executive Greig Johnston said: “Moving into the technology hub of Dundee and becoming part of the wider community is an exciting opportunity for everyone at Vidatec. It gives us room to continue our growth plans and, after we’ve all had to endure life in the pandemic over the last 18 months, the move comes as a real boost for our staff. We’re looking ahead with great optimism.

“Dundee has become a melting pot of innovation over the years and this aligns perfectly with our own purpose to make an impact with the work that we do,” he added. “To be among other great businesses working to help Scotland remain a dominant figure in the technology and innovation space makes this the ideal place for Vidatec to relocate.”

