Digital skills academy CodeClan goes into liquidation with loss of 60 jobs

A statement on the CodeClan website said it had ceased trading with immediate effect

CodeClan has gone into liquidation

Scotland’s first digital skills academy, CodeClan, has ceased trading and appointed a liquidator, with all staff losing their jobs.

It is thought around 60 roles have been lost with the collapse of the academy which was set up in 2015 with the aim of tackling the skills gap for software developers.

It had bases in Castle Terrace, Edinburgh, and Renfrew Street, Glasgow.

A statement on the CodeClan website reads: “It is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce that CodeClan has gone into liquidation and will cease all operations as of 4 August 2023.

“Sadly, that means all our staff have been made redundant and will no longer represent CodeClan.

“Craig Morrison and Scott Milne of Quantuma Advisory Limited were appointed Joint Provisional Liquidators of the CodeClan Limited on 4 August 2023.