Digital marketing agency eyeing up future expansion following support from Business Gateway East Renfrewshire

A digital marketing agency is on a strong growth trajectory following transformational support from Business Gateway East Renfrewshire.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2017 by Vicky Mustard, Must Media, which specialises in website development and social media, has earned a reputation for delivering impactful digital solutions to a wide range of clients.

In 2024, the business was selected as one of just nine local businesses to join the 18-month East Ren Accelerator Programme, which is funded by East Renfrewshire Council. Delivered through Business Gateway, the initiative has played a pivotal role in shaping the business’ strategic direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme offered Must Media tailored mentorship from industry experts, whose advice helped boost Vicky’s confidence and guided strategic decision-making. Programme coordinator, Scott Arnot, has worked closely with Vicky, offering a critical external perspective and adapting support to suit Must Media’s unique goals and challenges.

Must Media team

A major component of the support came in the form of 18 months’ access to co-working space at Greenlaw Works. This environment has provided a collaborative hub for Must Media’s growing team, created new opportunities for client engagement, and laid the groundwork for the business to transition into its own dedicated office space.

The accelerator programme also enabled Must Media Ltd to bring its growth vision to life by supporting the hiring of two employees. One of these was an experienced marketing professional, contracted for six months to assist in implementing the strategic foundations necessary for scaling. The second was a local content creator, who joined on a part-time basis and will begin a marketing and PR course at college in August 2025, with the intention of moving to full-time employment when the time is right for both her studies and the business.

Since the start of 2024, the impact of this support has been clear. Must Media Ltd has secured its largest contract to date, valued at nearly £20,000. Revenue has grown from £45,000 at the start of the programme to £78,960, with projections set to rise to £225,000 by 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky Mustard, owner, Must Media Ltd, said: "The East Ren Accelerator Programme has been a transformative experience for Must Media Ltd. The specialised mentors have been invaluable in boosting my confidence and equipping me with the tools to implement strategic changes for growth. The co-working space at Greenlaw Works has provided us with an ideal environment to collaborate, grow, and plan for the future. With Scott’s guidance and the support of a fantastic cohort, we’re well-positioned for success and excited about the opportunities ahead."

Scott Arnot, Business Gateway adviser, said:"With a clear strategy, expanded team, and growing client base, Must Media Ltd is a case study in how targeted business support can unlock sustainable growth for local enterprises. Business Gateway’s tailored and hands-on approach has been key to unlocking that success."