Digital Day 2024 Scotland: Shaping the Future of Digital Marketing in Scotland

With the digital landscape evolving at an unprecedented pace, Digital Day aims to provide insights and strategies to reach today’s savvy consumers and navigate in an ever-changing digital marketplace. It will explore the latest trends, tools, and strategies shaping the digital marketing landscape with insightful presentations from industry experts and discover how leading brands are leveraging digital channels to engage audiences, drive conversions, and stay ahead of the competition.

Attendees can expect a dynamic lineup of speakers who are at the forefront of digital marketing, sharing their expertise, experiences, and vision for the future. From thought-provoking keynotes to interactive panel discussions, to engaging breakout sessions and networking opportunities; Digital Day 2024 offers a comprehensive program designed to inspire and educate marketers of all levels.

Republic of Media will share how brand safety is a standard health measure in today’s digital age and why brands focus should shift to brand suitability, where there are bespoke content allowance rules in place from brand to brand.

We’ll hear from Zoe Scaman, a world-leading authority on emerging technologies such as AI, spatial computing, AR & VR, blockchain, gaming and much more.

Max Sinclair will take to the stage to share his e-commerce and Amazon experience. Drawing from his extensive background at Amazon, Max will share how he and his co-founder were inspired to revolutionise e-commerce by harnessing the potential of AI-generated content. Max’s journey unfolds as he discusses the inception of Ecomtent, fueled by a belief that AI could shape the future of online marketplaces.

Also presenting is Ruchika Kalra who will talk of her experience spearheading lastminute.com’s ongoing transformational journey. Leveraging her wealth of experience, she is at the forefront of (re)shaping lastminute.com's brand identity and market positioning, driving forward its strategic objectives with the consumer at the forefront.

Yoann Pavy is a growth marketing leader who’s passionate about disruptive businesses, growth marketing, and culture. As host of the ‘In Growth We Trust’ podcast he’s well positioned to share his insights into successful growth and developing communities for brands.

Carol Chan will demonstrate her dedication to data-driven insights, and how brands can strategise and reshape their customer interactions in the digital era. Carol will help us look at how to work effectively with Asian and Chinese audiences.

Jazz Thomson creates political art and cartoons that explore activism and politics – usually in the form of large-scale murals and public art exhibitions. Jazz will talk all things non-fungible tokens and share a bit about her increasingly digital practice.

Will Harvey is Senior Global Digital Innovation Manager for Diageo where his focus is on leading the Test and Learn agenda to deploy sustainable and scalable digital innovation by exploring new and emerging technologies, behaviours and startup’s.

