DFS Dundee team named 2025 Manufacturing Leadership Award finalist

Dover Fueling Solutions® (DFS), a part of Dover Corporation and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services, and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industry, today announced it has been named a 2025 Manufacturing Leadership Award finalist in the Operational Excellence category by the Manufacturing Leadership Council, a division of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).

This finalist nomination for DFS, more specifically their Dundee Manufacturing team, indicates the project submitted – based on their Production Line Kaizen – is among the most innovative and noteworthy, as recognized by the Manufacturing Leadership Council’s expert judges.

Established in 2005, by the Manufacturing Leadership Council, the Manufacturing Leadership Awards honour manufacturing companies and leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Finalists in the Operational Excellence category must show the implementation of continuous improvement projects and harness M4.0 technologies and processes to reduce costs, streamline processes, reduce waste, improve quality, and enhance overall equipment effectiveness.

“Becoming a Manufacturing Leadership Award finalist truly is a reflection of what our Dundee team has been able to demonstrate as part of our Operational Excellence Journey,” said Denise McHugh, Operations Director, DFS Dundee. “I’m incredibly proud of our team’s hard work and determination over the last 18 months.”

Juan Greene, DFS Vice President Manufacturing Operations and Supply Chain EMEA & SAIL, added, “This is the continuation of our operational excellence journey, and being shortlisted as a finalist in the Manufacturing Leadership Awards is an amazing achievement for the DFS Dundee team. We are leading the way to a brighter future for manufacturing.”