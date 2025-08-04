Developer appoints timber frame firm for housing project

West Developments has appointed Muir Timber Systems as the timber frame supplier for its latest private housing development at Balruddery in Angus.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Developments has appointed Muir Timber Systems as the timber frame supplier for its latest private housing development at Balruddery in Angus. The project will deliver three identical detached homes, each featuring one and three quarter storeys and a room-in-roof design.

This latest contract builds on the strong working relationship between the two companies, following the successful delivery of West Developments’ Westown project in Errol, Perthshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivered under a supply-only contract, Muir Timber Systems will provide the full timber kit package, including external wall panels, loose I-joist floors, internal non-loadbearing partitions, and loose site-erect roof trusses.

Muir Timber System's factory in Inverkeithing, Fife

In line with both companies’ commitment to sustainability, the timber kits will be manufactured using responsibly sourced materials and renewable energy generated by Muir Timber Systems’ on-site solar array. This approach reflects Muir’s continued dedication to delivering energy-efficient, environmentally responsible solutions to Scotland’s housing sector.

Gary Gray, general manager of Muir Timber Systems, said: "We’re pleased to be working with West Developments once again, supporting the delivery of high-quality private homes in Angus. Our continued partnership reflects the strength of our relationship and our shared focus on sustainable, efficient construction."

Barry Galloway, director of West Developments, said: "Having previously worked with Muir Timber Systems on our Westown development, we know we can rely on them for high-quality timber frame solutions and responsive service. We're looking forward to bringing these new homes to life with their support."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad