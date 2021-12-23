Dentistry duo take first bite of practice ownership with Alness premises

Friends and business partners Eilidh Morgan and Jane Patterson from Inspire Dental in Kingussie have filled in their new roles following the retirement of Kim and Norman Tulloch who had been at the high-street location for 40 years. It will be the female duo’s first move into ownership, ensuring the practice remains independent.

Ms Morgan and Ms Patterson, who together have nearly three decades’ experience in the industry, will be maintaining the Fyrish trading name, have retained all the existing team, and are looking to expand with the recruitment of a dental therapist due to start in January. Hygienist facilities, implants, Invisalign and teeth-whitening have already been added to the practice’s offering.

From left: Eilidh Morgan and Jane Patterson, who together have nearly three decades' experience in the industry. Picture: contributed.

Ms Morgan said: “Jane and I have been given a fantastic opportunity to continue to serve the people of Alness and to add a breadth of treatment to the foundations that Kim and Norman have built. Our first few months at Fyrish have been great... and we look forward to what the New Year may hold.”

Michelle Anderson, relationship director at RBS, said: “Eilidh has been a customer of the bank for a number of years, so it was great to support and advise both Eilidh and her business partner Jane on this acquisition and financial requirements for the new business. Already off to a flying start, I trust the practice will go from strength to strength under their leadership.”

