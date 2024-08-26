Demand sees INSUREPAIR expand into bigger HQ

INSUREPAIR, the Edinburgh-headquartered insurance reinstatement contractor, has moved to a larger base in the city in response to increasing demand.

The firm’s new head office is located in Comiston Place in the upmarket neighbourhood of Morningside and is twice the size of its previous operations centre in the Abbeyhill area.

After 18 years in EH7, it’s a significant move for the all trades company which specialises in insurance repairs and property renovations.

The new hub will house the senior management team, accounts and claims departments, with the flexibility to also accommodate contract managers and surveyors.

New home: INSUREPAIR is now based in Morningside.

The expansion in Edinburgh comes amid a busy time for the company, which earlier this year opened its first office in the centre of Glasgow.

Managing director Richard O’Donnell said: “Where we were in Abbeyhill was fine but it became apparent in recent years that due to our growth, we would have to move to a larger premises.

“EH10 is our busiest postcode area and it made sense to be closer to the customer base so we’re on hand to respond even more quickly in the event of an emergency. We also see a lot of business in central Scotland so it made perfect sense to be closer to the bypass.

“The Morningside area has a huge amount of tenement-style and traditional build properties which from time to time are susceptible to damage whether it be from fire, water, storm, impact and even wear and tear. When things go wrong, it can be a very stressful experience for those in the affected property but now being based in the area, we can be even more responsive which will help reduce the stress factor for people.”

O’Donnell added: “The new head office is a bigger space and it allows us to be flexible with members of staff who prefer to work from home while also catering for those who feel they are more productive in an office environment.