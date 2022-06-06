Deloitte unveils milestone appointment of first-ever female senior partner for Scotland

The professional services giant said Angela Mitchell has been office senior partner at the firm in Glasgow since 2020, has led its public sector practice in Scotland for 12 years, and has more than 25 years’ experience of delivering services to clients across central and local government, health, education, and policing.

The executive, who became a partner at Deloitte in 2010, takes over from Steve Williams who has been in the role since 2015, and who will now focus on his role on the firm’s audit governance board, as well as his position as chair of its UK oversight board.

Ms Mitchell said: “I’m looking forward to working closely with my fellow partners as we grow our practice. One of the biggest challenges we face is climate change, and it’s vital that we all take action to address it. Businesses have a key role to play, and one of my top priorities will be expanding our capabilities in this area to help organisations transition to a low-carbon economy.

“The talent we have here in Scotland is truly outstanding, and an important part of my role will be ensuring the ongoing development and wellbeing of our people. Creating a strong community alongside Deloitte’s hybrid working model, which allows our people to choose where, when and how they best do their work, in balance with their professional and personal responsibilities.”

Meanwhile, Openreach Scotland has promoted Jenni Macfarlane to be first female service delivery director. The digital network business said she will lead a field force of around 1,200 engineers whose role is to keep people connected across Scotland, on behalf of more than 600 providers who use its network to provide services to their customers.

She also joins the Openreach Scotland board, chaired by Katie Milligan, and said: “It is such an exciting time to lead an industry-leading team through our ongoing transition to full-fibre broadband. We have big ambitions that also come with big challenges, and I am looking forward to guiding our Scottish team on this journey.”

The appointment comes as Fraser Rowberry, the previous service delivery director, becomes chief engineer for Scotland, leading Openreach’s build of rural broadband to more than 200 towns and villages across Scotland.