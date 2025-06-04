Deloitte appoints new Aberdeen office senior partner and opens doors to new city centre office

Deloitte has appointed Hazel Gray as its new office senior partner for Aberdeen, as the firm moves to a new office space in the city centre.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gray, a partner in the firm’s Global Investment and Innovation Incentives (Gi3) team, brings vast experience to the role, including ten years advising the energy sector, with a particular focus on research and development incentives companies operating in the sector.

Her experience spans national, international and independent energy companies, as well as the broad network of service providers that support the sector. She has worked extensively with a diverse portfolio of clients – from entrepreneurial start-ups to energy supermajors – helping them benefit from government incentives and implement effective strategies, both in the UK and globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A proud Aberdonian, Gray has lived and worked in the granite city for the majority of her career. Her appointment also marks a personal milestone, as she is a former pupil of St Machar Academy, one of the local schools now supported by Deloitte’s 5 Million Futures programme.

Deloitte's new office space in the heart of the city centre.

Gray takes over the role from Shaun Reynolds, who has held the position of Office Senior Partner for the last four years. Reynolds will continue to lead Deloitte’s M&A industry team across the UK and will work closely with Gray on their mutual clients.

Hazel Gray, new office senior partner for Aberdeen at Deloitte, said: “I’m thrilled to be leading our fantastic Aberdeen team during this time. We have a wealth of talent and skills here, and I look forward to helping people thrive and grow in their careers at Deloitte.

“It’s an exciting and pivotal time to be working in the energy sector, as the industry continues to address the urgent challenge of transitioning to a more sustainable future. The complexity of that shift creates both risk and opportunity, and I’m proud to be stepping into this role at a time when our clients need trusted advice more than ever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement coincides with the firm’s move to a new office space in the heart of Aberdeen city centre, where Deloitte will be based on the eighth floor of the Silver Fin Building at 455 Union Street, directly opposite the IQ Building and next to The Capitol.

Deloitte Aberdeen office senior partner Hazel Gray.

The new office space has been designed with flexibility in mind, enabling dynamic use of desks and meeting areas that supports more efficient and collaborative ways of working.

Gray continued: “While the new office gives us a traditional workspace, we’ve designed it with a modern, collaborative spirit at its core. We've created an environment that encourages interaction and teamwork across all teams. We want this to be a shared space that strengthens our overall team dynamic and reflects how we work together.

“Aberdeen plays a critical role in the UK’s energy landscape, and is a key hub in Deloitte’s regional network, so it’s right that there has been continued investment in the city. I’m proud to be leading our team here as we continue to support clients at the forefront of the sector.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Mitchell, practice senior partner for Scotland at Deloitte, said: “I’d like to congratulate Hazel on her well-deserved appointment to office senior partner. Her deep sector expertise, strong leadership and commitment to our people and clients make her ideally suited to lead our Aberdeen office into its next chapter.

“The move to our new space marks an important investment in the region, and one that reflects our confidence in the future of the north east and the role it continues to play nationally for Deloitte.”