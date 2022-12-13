Decision time for Ravenscraig railhead plans that could generate up to 2,000 jobs

Proposals for a £200 million development that could bring as many as 2,000 jobs to the site of the former Ravenscraig steelworks are set to go before local councillors.

Logistics company Russell Group is seeking permission to build a railhead hub at the North Lanarkshire site. It would serve as the firm’s UK headquarters, with the facility set to include a training academy while also functioning as a test bed for innovation in the transport industry.

Public consultation events took place in late 2020 when the group outlined proposals to the local community. Ravenscraig has undergone major investment in the last decade, with some 900 homes built to date, the creation of a new regional sports facility, a college campus, pub restaurant and hotel, a new play park and travel links. A decision is due to be made on Russell Group’s hub proposal by North Lanarkshire Council on December 23.

Kenneth Russell, director at Russell Group, said: “We are hugely excited by the potential of this development, which will drive real and tangible benefits to the local population, not least through the creation of hundreds of new and high-quality jobs in phase one alone. We have carried out extensive engagement with the community and local stakeholders throughout this process. At a time when there is so much economic uncertainty, we are proud to be investing in North Lanarkshire and committed to making it home to our planned headquarters and logistics hub.”

He added: “The proposed development would also help meet the Scottish Government’s agenda for developing a net zero freight and logistics rail network for Scotland which is hugely important in creating a sustainable future.”

Russell Wilkie, director of Ravenscraig Ltd, responsible for delivering the masterplan for the site, said: “This proposed development will build on the progress that has already been achieved across the site, and is especially welcome in the current economic conditions. Part of the site’s broader objectives and contained within the site masterplan is delivering new skilled jobs to Ravenscraig. This proposed development achieves this while also helping support other key elements of the plan, including further housing and community facilities.”

