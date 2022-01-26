Deals 2022 podcast: What’s the outlook for Scotland’s private equity market?

In the second episode of The Scotsman’s Deals podcast series, financial experts explore the role that private equity plays in Scotland’s deals market and the wider economy.

Lyn Calder and Chris Thompson from accountancy firm Anderson, Anderson, and Brown, and Neil Burgess and Douglas Crawford from law firm Brodies share their experience and expertise as they contrast private equity’s impact across the North-East and the Central Belt.

As well as reviewing the role that private equity has been playing during the pandemic, the deals experts also examine the impact private equity will have during the year ahead and which sectors are attracting investors’ attention.