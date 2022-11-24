While the ongoing conflict in Ukraine , political uncertainty at Westminster, the cost of living and crisis and looming recession are causing concern, money is continuing to come into Scotland from global investors.

In this latest episode in the The Scotsman Deals podcast series, in partnership with business services group AAB and law firm Brodies LLP, we explore the current environment for deals and investments.

Gordon Steele, partner and head of deals in AAB’s corporate finance team, and David Lightbody, a corporate partner at Brodies, offer their insights on where money is coming from and what sectors in Scotland are proving most resilient in difficult times. They also look ahead to what to expect in the coming months and they explain why they feel cautiously optimistic.