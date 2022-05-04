Deals 2022 podcast: Beyond Fintech – which sectors will be Scotland’s next tech stars?

From apps to manage our money through to back-office systems wizardry, Scottish companies have put the financial technology or “fintech” sector on the global map.

In the third episode of The Scotsman’s Deals podcast series, we explore which other tech sectors are ready to follow in fintech’s footsteps.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eric Galbraith and Will McIntosh from law firm Brodies and Ian Marshall and Brian McMurray from accountancy firm Anderson, Anderson, and Brown cast an eye over cleantech, medtech, and many other exciting industries.

Miha Creative/Shutterstock