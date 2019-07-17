Date revealed for Edinburgh's 'historic' Holyrood Distillery

An Edinburgh distillery is to make history when it opens its doors later this month, becoming the first single malt whisky distillery to operate in the city centre for almost a century.

Holyrood Distillery, built in a 19th century railway goods shed on the edge of Holyrood Park, has revealed it will officially launch on 30 July.

It will be the first operational single malt distillery in central Edinburgh since The Edinburgh Distillery closed in 1925.

The site, which includes a visitor centre and shop, will also produce a range of gins and gin liqueurs and offer guided tours. It has so far created 30 jobs.

The venture is a joint development by David Robertson, former master distiller for The Macallan, and Rob and Kelly Carpenter, founders of the Canadian branch of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society.

Rob Carpenter said: “To bring single malt whisky back to the heart of Edinburgh for the first time in almost 100 years is a true privilege.”